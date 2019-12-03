The Philosophy Sharing Foundation is holding a talk by Maltese poet, novelist, literary critic and philosopher Oliver Friggieri on ‘The distance between God and suffering’ tomorrow at 6pm at the Education Ministry, One Stop Shop Foyer, Level 0 (entrance from main door, opposite the Phoenicia Hotel).

While framing the theme of the talk within the history of European philosophy from the Greek classics to the present, Prof. Friggieri will seek to examine the subject in the light of his own writings, the literal as well as the philosophical. He will be using them as examples of the existential anxiety that animates his works and which he considers to be the unique problem of existence.

The talk will be in Maltese. Coffee and tea will be served from 6pm. Prof. Friggieri will be signing self-authored books between 6.15 and 6.30pm. Everyone is invited to attend and entrance is free but any donations would be appreciated. Proceeds from all donations would help the foundation to continue organising similar activities.