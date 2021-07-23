The Dutch gambling market is about to open. This means online casinos can offer their services to one of the biggest and most interesting gambling markets in Europe. The Dutch already spend billions of euros, outspending their German and French neighbors, and have a very specific taste for games.

News outlet and online gaming authority onlinecasinoground.nl dove into the statistics of Dutch player preferences and found some remarkable results. Players in the Netherlands are only slowly warming up to the latest mechanics and visuals in video slots, but spend plenty of their time instead searching for the slots they’ve been playing for decades.

Gambling halls and the internet

To fully understand the Dutch preferences, it’s important to first know more about the legal framework for Dutch players. Since 1964, gambling has been legal in two establishments: state-owned Holland Casino and gambling halls. The former has twelve locations and a monopoly on table games. In contrast, there are hundreds of gambling halls throughout the country, offering physical slots only.

Most players are used to these physical slots. The portfolio of these slots is largely the same across the gambling halls, and has by and large remained unchanged for decades. With the rise of online casinos and the first talks of legalizing online gambling in the Netherlands (around 2013), some clever developers started turning these familiar physical slots into online versions.

The peculiar place of Stakelogic

It was developer Stakelogic who profited the most from these ‘ports’. Popular physical slots are under licence through Stakelogic, so that Dutch players find an online version of their favorites through Stakelogic’s portfolio.

Even though that process started in 2013, the popularity of these slots is still remarkable. The Netherlands accounts for 54 per cent of all Google searches for the Simply Wild slot - with a market that’s still flying under the radar. Judging by these same Google searches, Random Runner is the nation’s second most-popular slot, a position it reaches in no other country.

The future of Dutch slot preferences

Although many Dutch players are looking to relive the past, the future for classic slots looks just as bright. Yes, with the introduction to video slots, these newer versions have gained a market share, but there will always be a significant place for classic slots, too.

This is also reflected in Stakelogic’s portfolio. The developer has started to publish video slots aside from their classics, but about half of their newly published slots still qualify as a classic.

