All district social security offices and the offices of servizz.gov will close as of Monday because of the coronavirus emergency, the government said.

The customer care office of the Inland Revenue Department in Gozo will similarly close.

The Social Security Department had laid on a helpline on number 25903000. The department can also be contacted on www.socialsecurity.gov.mt

Those using servizz.gov can use Freephone 153 or www.servizz.gov.mt.

People can arrange virtual appointments with tax and social security experts by phoning 153.