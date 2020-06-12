District social security and servizz.gov offices that were closed to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic will start reopening on Monday.

These include the offices in Qormi, Vittoriosa, Qawra, Ħamrun, Żejtun, Mosta, Żabbar, Żurrieq, Naxxar and Fgura.

Ħamrun, Żejtun, Mosta, Żabbar, Żurrieq and Qawra offices will be open from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 2pm, and on Wednesdays between 4.30pm and 7pm.

Qormi and Vittoriosa offices will open on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday between 8am and 1pm, and on Wednesdays between 4.30pm and 7pm as well.

The Naxxar and Fgura offices will open every Tuesday and Friday between 8am and 12pm and on Wednesday between 4.30pm and 7pm.

More offices will open in the coming weeks

More information on the freephone 153, www.servizz.gov.mt, servizz@gov.mt and maltapps.