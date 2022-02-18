Tottenham manager Antonio Conte insists his relationship with chairman Daniel Levy will not be damaged by people trying to “create problems” after his controversial comments about the club’s transfer policy.

Conte appeared frustrated with Levy’s January transfer window moves during a recent interview with Sky Sports Italia.

The 52-year-old Italian said Tottenham’s squad was “on paper weakened” after Levy signed Juventus duo Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur and allowed Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil to leave.

Conte also admitted it will take time for Levy’s policy of focusing on younger players to pay off.

But, with the club asking him not to do any more interviews with Italian media, Conte tried to smooth over the row on Friday.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta