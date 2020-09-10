A big lotto event is being held this Thursday - it’s Luzzu Lotto’s €5 Million Superdraw! Make sure to place your bets in time for the exciting draw. If you haven’t or are unsure how to do so, here are all the steps to follow to do just that successfully:

Step 1: Logging into your Jackpot.com account, or creating your account.

Step 2: Head over to Luzzu Lotto’s bet page to pick out your numbers.

Step 3: Pick out 6 numbers from 1-50 and 1 Joker Ball number from 1-5.

Step 4: If you’re undecided on your number picking, you may click on the ‘Quick-Pick’ button to have your numbers randomly chosen for you.

Step 5: Complete your transaction, and keep your fingers crossed for the best outcome.

If you require any further information on how to place your bet, click here to visit their FAQ page.

If you’re a big fan of this local lottery then we’re pretty sure you wouldn’t want to miss out on any draws. So, did you know that you can subscribe to Luzzu Lotto? It’s only €9.60 a month (€4.99 for the first month of subscription) and you’d have automatic bets on all 8 bets that occur every month, since this lottery has draws twice a week. You won’t have to worry ever again about missing out on your favourite Maltese-themed lotto. In addition, you can also change your numbers before any draw and can cancel at any given time.

In case you’re on the look-out for another lottery to bet on, Jackpot.com has 30 other lotteries for you to choose from such as the EuroMillions. The EuroMillions lottery is also having a Superdraw on the 25th of September with a guaranteed jackpot start of €130,000,000 - now that’s a massive sum. So, if you’re intrigued by the jackpot, make sure to place your bets ahead of time and mark your calendars for the big day.

Jackpot.com also has 28 different kinds of scratchcards such as Fruity Flurry, and a never-ending list of slots games available for you to play which includes Agent Destiny and Cat Wilde and the Doom of the Dead.

Does the exciting sum still intrigue you? Make sure to place your bets for the upcoming Luzzu Lotto €5,000,000 Superdraw - and you just might be the Maltese person to take it away!

Jackpot.com kicked off in 2016 and has been thriving ever since, with licenses in Malta, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden. For more exciting updates in regards to Superdraws, new launches, and discounts, follow Jackpot.com’s Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.

Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.