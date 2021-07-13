A 41-year-old diver is in a critical condition after he was hit by a concrete block while working underwater in Marsaxlokk.

The police said the accident happened in the Triq it-Trunċiera at around 9.45am.

The victim, who is from Nadur, was working with another diver when a concrete block moved and hit him.

He was given first aid by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department on site and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by an ambulance escorted by district police.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.