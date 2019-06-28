A scuba diver has died after getting into difficulties at a popular diving spot off Gozo.

The 56-year-old Swiss man was diving at Dwejra on Wednesday morning, police said.

His companions lifted him to shore but he was certified dead at the scene.

The man lived in Marsalforn and was diving with two other people when he found himself in trouble.

Emergency services were called at around 11.30am.

Dwejra, on the west coast of Gozo, is an extremely popular scuba diving site with a huge selection of sites including the former Azure Window, the Blue Hole and the Inland Sea and Tunnel.

Magistrate Paul Coppini is leading an inquiry into the incident, as police continue their investigations.