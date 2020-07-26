A diver died in Gozo on Sunday morning after he ran into medical trouble while underwater.



In a statement, the police said that the victim, a 53-year-old Austrian man, was diving at Xatt l-Aħmar in Għajnsielem at the time. He was brought to shore by some members of his group and given first-aid on site.



Police, paramedics and Civil Protection Department officers were called to the scene at 11am. The diver died a short while later.



Magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry into the case, while police investigate further.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us