A 26-year-old diver has died after he was spotted unconscious in the water off Manoel Island on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the victim is a 26-year-old Indian national.

The police were contacted at 1.40pm that a man had been spotted unconscious in the water. Civil Protection Department and the Armed Forces of Malta carried out a search before finding the victim.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered.

Police are investigating the cause of death.

He is the second victim at sea in a day. Earlier on Sunday, the body of a 34-year-old American man was found off Malta’s western coast after he got into trouble while swimming in the Miġra l-Ferħa area of Rabat.