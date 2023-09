A diver is in a critical condition after finding himself in difficulty at Ras il-Ħobż in Għajnsielem.

The 53-year-old German diver was taken to shore by people who were with him.

The police said in a statement they were informed a diver needed assistance at 1.45pm.

Together with a medical team from Gozo General Hospital, they went on site and the diver was given first aid on site and then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.