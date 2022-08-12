Updated 9.34am

Armed Forces of Malta rescue personnel found a man's dead body at sea on Friday morning, as they searched for a diver reported missing the previous day.

The body was found at around 9am as the search for the missing man, a 35-year-old who lives in Għaxaq, continued.

Work to confirm the identity of the dead body was still under way at the time of writing, although a police source said that it was likely that the body was that of the man reported missing.

The missing scuba diver was first reported missing in the St Paul’s Bay area on Thursday afternoon. A search for him began at 5.30pm that day and continued early on Friday morning.