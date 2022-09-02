A man died on Friday after facing difficulties while diving at Wied iż-Żurrieq.

The police said the accident happened at around 4pm.

They were informed that the man had found himself in difficulties and was being assisted by members of the Red Cross.

The first aiders continued to assist the 66-year-old German until the arrival of a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he died soon after.