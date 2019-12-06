Office Group and Avanza took the initiative to promote a diverse and inclusive company culture on social media.

Managing director Robert Micallef explained the idea behind the post: “We are aware that the current situation may bring disagreements and perhaps division between people with different views but we cannot forget the one thing that should unite us which is our country, Malta.”

He added how in today’s world, more often than not, every individual works with people from different backgrounds, traditions and beliefs. “At Office Group, we embrace all those differences and work according to core values such as acceptance or diversity,” he said.

“The culture of the company should allow every employee to constructively debate and learn to embrace different opinions to achieve common goals. We are all different and believe that a company culture that nurtures different opinions tends to have satisfied customers. At Office Group, we are proud of our team of employees.”