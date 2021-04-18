Football has changed for the better. In the 1980s, it was open season on artists like Diego Maradona, with foul specialists sent in to stop him. You can watch the clips on YouTube, and be horrified. The end, back then, justified all means.

Today, tripping and brutal tackles are heavily penalised, and such fouls have all but disappeared. The international football community agreed on the stricter approach in a transparent process. Players must now play fair, and fouls are seen as a last resort.

These days, the end is justified by the means. For this development, from which I profited as a player, I would like to thank all those involved.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta