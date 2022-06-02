Celebrating Africa Day just some days ago, I felt saddened by how many still fail to appreciate the richness of diversity and, instead, take to social media to insult and denigrate migrants.

Being a migrant nation ourselves, we should be in a position to be a model of peaceful and harmonious coexistence. It is by believing in our diverse abilities that we, as a nation, can enjoy holistic well-being and sustainable prosperity.

Borders were only made by humans for various political reasons, which brings to mind a quote by Sultan bin Salman Al-Saud, the first Arab astronaut on his first voyage into space, who said: “The first day or so we all pointed to our countries. The third or fourth day we were pointing to our continents. By the fifth day, we were aware of only one Earth.”

And, as wars rage to mark territorial borders stained by the blood of fallen fighters and innocent victims, we should never forget that we are one Earth; one world where humanity can thrive in a sense of togetherness.

Failing to acknowledge and respect the migrant community in Malta as holders of rights is unacceptable. We are all born free and equal and I believe this right to be the overarching human right upon which all our human rights are founded.

If we are all born free, then we should all be free to live, to enjoy our families and loved ones, to enjoy the right to freely participate and enjoy the culture and traditions of our respective diverse communities.

Africa Day, a UN Observance Day, which was celebrated in Malta on May 25 by the Cross Cultural International Foundation, was an important step to raise awareness on the rights of migrants, especially in relation to their respective culture and traditions.

This is an important initiative as cultural diversity is a source of exchange, innovation and creativity and should be recognised and affirmed for the benefit of present and future generations.

The right to take part in cultural life – enshrined in the UN Declaration of Human Rights – also has particular significance when people are away from their home and country.

The adopted country should not expect an assimilation of the other culture but it has the responsibility of providing the right respectful environment and setting for the celebration of an integral and inclusive approach to all diverse cultures.

Cultural diversity is a source of exchange, innovation and creativity - Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca

It is imperative that, as a community, we do our utmost to ensure that everyone, both host communities and migrant communities, continue to have access to participate in and enjoy their cultural traditions.

Sharing cultural traditions promotes social inclusion, enables people to come together and widens their horizons. We need to shed the scales from our eyes and see that humanity is an amazing kaleidoscope of diverse abilities that together can create real inclusive prosperity.

In all this, children can be the catalysts to break long-held prejudices by being provided with opportunities to mingle and engage in play and recreational activities.

Children can be both consumers and producers of the arts and culture.

They are the holders of rights too and should always be respected as valued contributors and collaborators to society’s well-being.

Let us strive to ensure that the digital and virtual means of communication that enable children to reproduce, transform, create and transmit culture through their own generational experience is accessible to all.

I believe it is through culture and the arts that children can develop holistically and contribute to their respective communities to express their specific identity and the meaning they give to their existence.

Through their creativity, children can build their aspirations of the world, hopefully a world of unity, respect and, ultimately, peace.

I will end by quoting Jyoti Hosagrahar, UNESCO’s deputy director for the World Heritage Centre, who said: “Culture is who we are and what shapes our identity. Placing culture at the heart of development policies is the only way to ensure a human-centred, inclusive and equitable development.”

Acknowledging and appreciating diversity brings resilience to our communities and society and enriches us with the attributes to face life’s challenges together.

Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca chairs the Malta Foundation for the Well-being of Society and is Eurochild president.