Five Nationalist Party members leading the charge to force a confidence vote on Adrian Delia’s leadership have accused party insiders of leaking private information to the media.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the five – Ivan Bartolo, Emma Portelli Bonnici, Mark Anthony Sammut, Emvin Bartolo and Martin Musumeci – said people "close to the leadership" were resorting to “divide-and-rule” tactics in an attempt to pit nationalists against nationalists and "protect the status quo".

On Sunday, newspaper it-Torċa published a list of names of people it said were among the 200 who had signed a petition calling for Dr Delia to face a confidence vote.

The newspaper claimed that it had obtained the names by speaking to PN councillors.

The five members indicated otherwise, saying councillors’ personal data had been “leaked to the media... with the aim of harassing and intimidating them and others who share the same opinion”.

On Saturday, Times of Malta reported that Dr Delia was meeting with PN councillors in an effort to drum up support ahead of a potential confidence vote, and pledging to get rid of some members of his inner circle if he were to be reconfirmed as party leader.