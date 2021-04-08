Divine Mercy Sunday is celebrated on the Second Sunday of Easter, the Octave of Easter, which this year is April 11.

The feast day is observed by Roman Catholics as well as some Anglicans.

It is originally based on the Catholic devotion to the Divine Mercy that Sister Faustina Kowalska reported as part of her encounter with Jesus, and is associated with special promises from Jesus and indulgences issued by the Catholic Church.

The solemnity of Divine Mercy was formally established by Pope John Paul II with the approval from three Vatican Congregations – the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Congregation for Divine Worship, and the Congregation for the Cause of Saints.

Xagħra parish was one of the first to celebrate the feast with an hour of prayer, followed by Holy Mass.

Due to the current health restrictions, this year one can follow the celebration on YouTube channel Xaghra Parish.

Xagħra archpriest, Carmelo Refalo, will lead an hour of adoration at 5pm. An hour of adoration and prayers to the Divine Mercy is held every Friday between 5 and 6pm.