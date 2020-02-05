A toy called ‘DIY Slime’ is being withdrawn from the market because of a health risk to users, the Market Surveillance Directorate said on Wednesday.

It said the product contains very high levels of the harmful substance called ‘Boron’.

"The quantity of boron present in the toy exceeds the allowable limit and makes the product as serious risk. Ingestion or contact with an excessive quantity of boron may harm the health of children by damaging their reproductive system," the directorate said.

The importer has been told to recall the product and consumers were urged to return it to their retailers.