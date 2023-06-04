Diza Du Courtille and Elan Baroque won Sunday’s major events at the Marsa Racetrack. These were races open for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2,140m and formed part of the 30th meeting of the season consisting of nine races all for trotters.

Twelve trotters lined up for the first class Premier race.

The early leader of the race, Venale (Paul Galea), started to slow down when the front horses turned for their final straight.

Galea’s trotter was overtaken by Diza Du Courtille (Ivan Stivala) which gained its first win of the year. Venale had to settle for second place from Caprice De Cosse (Gilmour Azzopardi) and Blackaro (Charlton Gauci).

