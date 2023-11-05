Dizz Group, the conglomerate known for its extensive retail and food and beverage portfolio, is partnering with Mercury Towers Ltd to bring some of Malta’s best loved brands to Mercury’s shopping district in St Julian’s.

Spanning 350 square metres of retail space, Malta’s new Guess flagship store will be one of the largest in Europe and will showcase the brand’s fresh new look. It will cater to men, women and children of all ages, from newborns to 16-year-olds. In addition to the Guess main line, the store will feature the Paul Marciano line for both women and men.

The store will also introduce the Guess Home collection and include an extensive accessories line, including jewellery, watches and sunglasses.

Mercury will also be home to Kiko Milano and Pascucci.

Founded in 1997 by Percassi, Kiko Milano is an Italian professional cosmetic brand offering a wide range of cutting-edge make-up, face and body treatments. Its opening at Mercury will mark the sixth KIKO store in Malta.

Italian coffee company Pascucci has been perfecting the art of coffee since 1883. The company sources premium coffee beans from around the world and is committed to quality, sustainability and the Italian tradition of coffeemaking. Its cafés offer a wide range of coffee drinks, from classic espressos to innovative specialty creations.