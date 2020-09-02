A filmed DJ set which combined electronic music with Gozo’s natural beauty has hit three million views on YouTube, the world’s largest video streaming platform.



French producer Fakear had played an 80-minute DJ set from Ta’ Mixta cave in the outskirts of Nadur, Gozo in April 2018.

The set combined shots of the producer at work inside the cave together with wide, panning shots of Gozo’s hills and coast.



It was live-streamed onto social media platform Facebook, where it attracted more than a million views, before being uploaded to YouTube by organisers Cercle.

Cercle, a Paris-based broadcasting company, have become renowned in the electronic music scene for organising live-streamed DJ sets in areas of natural beauty and others of historical heritage across the globe.

The music video combined footage of the DJ set with shots of Gozitan nature.

Followers of the event’s page can watch and listen to sets played inside an ancient Roman castle, from atop the Eiffel Tower or in a remote salt flat in Bolivia.

Some of those videos have attracted mammoth audiences: a set played by German DJ Boris Brejcha at Fontainebleau Palace in France has been seen more than 29 million times.



Their venture in Malta was co-financed with local event organisers Blank.



Locally, a similar event held last September saw house DJ Denis Sulta play a set at Mnajdra Temples. Organisers cancelled plans to host 60 people at the event following complaints to Heritage Malta.