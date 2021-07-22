As Novak Djokovic steps up his pursuit of history and bids for an Olympic title in Tokyo, the world number one admitted Thursday he never truly believed winning a calendar Golden Grand Slam would one day be possible.

History beckons for the Serb after victories at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, with Djokovic seeking to emulate Steffi Graf’s unrivalled achievement from 1988 when she swept all four majors and took gold in the women’s singles in Seoul.

“I have utmost respect and admiration for Steffi and everything she has achieved in her career and the mark that she left in our sport,” Djokovic said at a Serbian team press conference.

“When I was thinking about the ultimate achievement that she had, which was the four Slams and Olympic gold medal in one year, I did not think that it would be, I don’t want to say achievable, but that there’s a slim chance that someone could make it again, male or female.”

