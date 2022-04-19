Novak Djokovic said on Monday that he is aiming to be “as ready as I can be” for the French Open as he prepares for just his third tournament of the season in Belgrade this week.

The world number one was deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open in January over his Covid vaccination status, before also missing Indian Wells and the Miami Open in the United States.

In the Serbian star’s absence, Rafael Nadal won a record 21st Grand Slam singles title in Melbourne, moving out of a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Djokovic will be hoping to match his great rival’s tally at the French Open, which begins on May 22.

