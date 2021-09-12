Novak Djokovic will attempt to win the first calendar-year men’s singles Grand Slam since 1969 in Sunday’s US Open final and make his case to be considered the greatest player in tennis history.

The 34-year-old Serbian world number one faces Russia’s second-ranked Daniil Medvedev at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the biggest match of a career that has brought him 20 Slam trophies.

“I’m going to treat this match as it’s my last one because it’s arguably the most important one of my career,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic will try to complete the first sweep of US, Australian and French Open and Wimbledon titles in the same year since Australian legend Rod Laver managed the feat 52 years ago.

