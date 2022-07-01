Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz closed in on a Wimbledon generational clash on Friday as the women’s draw was left with just four top-10 seeds standing.

Three-time defending champion Djokovic demolished Serbian compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round to stay on course to equal Pete Sampras as a seven-time champion, one behind Roger Federer’s men’s record.

Friday’s win was the 330th of Djokovic’s Grand Slam career.

“So far, so good,” said the 35-year-old top seed.

“I expect high standards from myself. You always want to raise the level and things are shaping up well.”

Djokovic has now won 22 successive matches on grass and is in the last 16 at Wimbledon for the 14th time.

He has not lost a grass-court match since falling to Marin Cilic in the final at Queen’s four years ago.

“I started very well, very strong with a lot of intensity and focus,” added Djokovic, whose only blip was being broken when he served for the match at 5-2 in the third set.

In the last 16, he will face Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven.

