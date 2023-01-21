Novak Djokovic’s hamstring just about held up as the hot favourite reached the Australian Open last 16 on Saturday, as Andy Murray’s heroic run ended in typically defiant style.

Hard-hitting Aryna Sabalenka meanwhile burnished her title credentials as she barrelled into round four along with several other women’s seeds.

An ailing Djokovic had heavy strapping and needed treatment twice on his troublesome left hamstring before defeating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

The Serb will face home hope Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarter-finals as he closes on a 10th Melbourne Park crown and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title.

“Obviously, I didn’t know how I’m going to feel physically, it was going up and down,” said Djokovic.

