Djokovic breaks idol Sampras’s world number one record

Novak Djokovic gained some consolation in missing out on a Grand Slam sweep this year by being crowned season-ending world number one for a record seventh time on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Serbian had jointly held the record of six with Pete Sampras but took sole possession when he beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) to reach the Paris Masters final.

Djokovic had taken a seven-week break after his dreams of a Grand Slam sweep were dashed by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final in September.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said on Friday the main reason for him returning this week was to seal the number one spot and break the record.

