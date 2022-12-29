Novak Djokovic admitted Thursday that being deported from Australia was an experience he will never forget, but it was time to move on, as he enjoyed a warm welcome in Adelaide.

The Serbian star, who will bid for a men’s record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open next month, returned to the country on Tuesday, almost a year after being kicked out after a legal battle for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

He was banned from returning for three years, but Australia has since lifted its requirement for visitors to show proof of vaccination status and a new government in Canberra confirmed last month that the Serb was no longer barred.

“It’s one of those things that sticks with you, stays with you for, I guess, the rest of your life,” Djokovic said in his first comments since arriving for the Adelaide International.

“As I said, (it’s) something that I’ve never experienced before and hopefully never again.

Read the full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt