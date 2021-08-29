Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will try to complete the first calendar-year men’s singles Grand Slam in 52 years and become the all-time men’s leader in Slam titles by capturing the US Open.

Not since Rod Laver in 1969 has the feat been achieved and the chance at tennis history has fueled Djokovic’s fire to finish the 2021 sweep.

“I know how big of an opportunity is in front of me,” the Serbian star said. “I’m very motivated to play my best tennis. I’m hugely inspired and motivated by that, no doubt.”

Five past champions won’t be in the field when the showdown begins Monday on the hardcourts at Flushing Meadows, with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Juan Martin del Potro and 2020 winner Dominic Thiem absent due to injuries.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta