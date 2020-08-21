World number one Novak Djokovic says he nearly skipped the US Open but plans to play the Grand Slam event despite COVID-19 concerns in part to chase tennis history.

Djokovic, a 17-time Grand Slam singles champion, told the New York Times that trying to catch Roger Federer’s men’s record 20 Slam crowns was “of course” a major factor in his decision to play the Flushing Meadows fortnight that begins August 31.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta