Novak Djokovic could face a Wimbledon final rematch with Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in a US Open quarter-final and meet Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals in his bid to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam at New York.

Under a men’s singles draw released Thursday by the US Tennis Association, the 34-year-old Serbian top seed was placed in a draw quarter that could see him meet Australian fourth seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner then could see sixth-seeded Berrettini in the quarter-finals and, if seed form holds, face German fourth seed Zverev in the semi-finals.

