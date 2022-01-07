Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic would be granted entry to France for the French Open even if he was unvaccinated against Covid-19, the sports minister said on Friday.

The 34-year-old Serb is in an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne while he appeals against his visa being dramatically revoked for failing to meet the tough Covid-19 restrictions in Australia, leaving his hopes of playing in the Australian Open in the balance.

Those granted permission to enter Australia must prove they are fully vaccinated or have a doctor’s medical exemption, with authorities saying he provided evidence of neither.

