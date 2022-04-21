Novak Djokovic hit out at the “crazy” decision by Wimbledon on Wednesday to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s tournament over the invasion of Ukraine.

The world number one said he disagreed with war, but said banning athletes was unfair.

“I will always condemn war, I will never support war being myself a child of war,” he said at the ATP event in Belgrade. “I know how much emotional trauma it leaves.

“In Serbia we all know what happened in 1999. In the Balkans we have had many wars in recent history.

“However, I cannot support the decision of Wimbledon, I think it is crazy.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta