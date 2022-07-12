Recently-crowned Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic said on Monday it is unlikely he will feature in this year’s US Open as he continues to refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

As things stand, the 35-year-old’s unvaccinated status means he will not be allowed into the United States to play in the tournament, which starts next month.

The Serb was deported from Australia over his vaccination status in January, preventing him from defending his Australian Open title.

“At the moment I can’t go to the United States, I’m hoping for positive news, but there’s not a lot of time, I don’t know, hope springs eternal,” he told Serbian broadcasters RTS.

“I’d like to play the US Open but if it doesn’t happen it’s not the end of the world, nor the first Grand Slam I have to withdraw from.

