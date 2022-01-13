Novak Djokovic was drawn Thursday to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open despite ongoing uncertainty over whether he will still be in the country.

The world number one, top seed and defending champion is looking to clinch a 10th title at Melbourne Park starting next week and a record 21st Grand Slam crown.

But the vaccine-sceptic Djokovic’s fate remains uncertain with Australia’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke pondering whether to revoke his visa again and throw him out of the country.

The 34-year-old Djokovic is scheduled to open his title defence either on Monday or Tuesday.

