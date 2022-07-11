Novak Djokovic slipped four places in the world rankings on Monday despite retaining his Wimbledon title due to the men’s tour governing body’s controversial decision not to award ranking points for the Grand Slam event.

The ATP and WTA made the call after Wimbledon organisers barred Russian and Belarusian players due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian players have been permitted by the ATP and WTA to carry on competing at tour events but under a neutral banner.

Australian Nick Kyrgios, beaten by Djokovic in Sunday’s final at Wimbledon, slips to 45th in the rankings, a drop of five places.

Russian Daniil Medvedev retains the number one spot, well clear of the injured Alexander Zverev.

