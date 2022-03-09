Novak Djokovic was entered into the draw for this week’s ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament on Tuesday but it is unclear whether he will take part in the tournament, organisers said.

A brief statement from tournament organisers said officials were in contact with Djokovic’s team to determine whether he would play in California or even be allowed to enter the United States because he has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today,” tournament chiefs said.

