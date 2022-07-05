Six-time champion Novak Djokovic targets an 11th Wimbledon semi-final on Tuesday as Ons Jabeur, the last top 15 women’s seed standing, eyes an Arab landmark performance.

Top seed Djokovic will reach his 43rd Slam semi-final if he can defeat Jannik Sinner.

The odds are stacked in Djokovic’s favour with the Italian 20-year-old yet to get past the quarter-finals of a major.

“I kind of see a little bit of myself in his game from the back of the court, playing flat backhand, constantly staying on the back of the line, trying to put pressure on opponents,” said Djokovic.

The Serb easily won the pair’s only previous meeting in straight sets on clay in Monte Carlo last year.

But beanpole Sinner impressively dismissed Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16 on Sunday, saving all seven break points faced.

