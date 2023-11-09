Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune in the group stage of the ATP Finals as the world number one chases a seventh season-ending triumph.

Title holder Djokovic is looking to cap another memorable year in which he has won three Grand Slams, taking his tally to an all-time record of 24, and leads the Green Group.

The 36-year-old comes into the tournament, which runs over November 12-19 in Turin, on a high after claiming a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title.

Victory in the French capital, where he also won this year at Roland Garros, was his 40th Masters 1000 title and stretched his winning run to 18 matches.

