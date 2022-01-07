Novak Djokovic’s family and fans have railed against the superstar’s shock detention in Australia, which left the world tennis number one spending Orthodox Christmas Day on Friday in a Melbourne immigration detention facility.
In a series of fiery remarks, his father Srdjan Djokovic told a crowd in Belgrade that his son was the victim of a “political witch hunt” and “corona fascism” and should be freed.
Fans chanted “free Novak” outside Melbourne’s Park Hotel which now serves as a detention centre.
Draped in flags and defying the rain, protesters played nationalistic Serbian songs. Some held anti-vaccine placards, while others rallied in support of refugees.
