Unvaccinated players, including Novak Djokovic, will be free to play at this year’s French Open “as it stands”, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Wednesday.

Djokovic, who will reclaim his world number one ranking next week, was forced to miss the Australian Open when he was deported from the country following a legal battle over his lack of Covid vaccinations.

There was doubt over his participation at Roland Garros, but with France’s vaccine pass and other Covid rules dropped this week, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo says he is free to take part.

“As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Djokovic taking part in the French Open,” she told a press conference. “Our goal is to have the best possible entry list.”

