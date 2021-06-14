Novak Djokovic said he gave away his French Open winning racquet to a young boy watching courtside for “giving me the right tactics”.

The world number one claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

At the end of the four-hour and 11-minute final, the 34-year-old Djokovic handed his racquet to the youngster who was then pictured on TV jumping for joy and in shock at the gesture.

