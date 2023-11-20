Novak Djokovic has no intention of slowing down after capping another incredible year with Sunday’s record-breaking seventh ATP Finals victory.

At 36 years old Djokovic is still tennis’ number one player by some distance and he has racked up a host of new records this season, taking his Grand Slam tally to 24 and finishing top of the year-end world rankings for the eighth time.

He swept past young pretenders Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on his way to triumph in Turin and is gunning for more glory in 2024, when Paris hosts the one major event where he has not won — the Olympics.

Asked what else he can accomplish in tennis, Djokovic joked: “Well, you can win four Slams and Olympic gold”.

