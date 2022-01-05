World number one Novak Djokovic may have encountered a late snag on his trip to play in the Australian Open, after state government officials refused to support his visa application.

Victoria’s acting sports minister, Jaala Pulford, said late Wednesday that her state had rejected a request for help and visa approvals were a matter for the federal government.

It was unclear why the state government would need to lend its support.

