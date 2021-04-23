World number one Novak Djokovic said Friday he hoped it would not become compulsory for players to be vaccinated against coronavirus and insisted he won’t reveal whether he will opt for a jab.

“I am still a supporter of freedom of choice,” Djokovic said after reaching the semi-finals of the ATP tournament in Belgrade.

It was in the Serbian capital last summer where Djokovic, as well as a number of other players, tested positive for COVID-19 after organising a controversial exhibition event.

On whether or not he will be vaccinated to guarantee entry to tournaments, 33-year-old Djokovic refused to commit himself.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta