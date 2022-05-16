Novak Djokovic had extra joy following his sixth Italian Open title on Sunday after finding out that his son had won his first ever tournament on the same day.

Beaming with pride, the world number one revealed that his seven-year-old boy Stefan had claimed the honours at a small club competition back home in Serbia just as Djokovic senior saw off Stefano Tsitsipas in straight sets in Rome.

Djokovic had told the crowd at the Foro Italico that he was awaiting news of his son’s performance after beating Greek Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6 (7/6).

“My son actually won the tournament. It’s a sunshine double today,” Djokovic told reporters.

