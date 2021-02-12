Defending champion Novak Djokovic admitted his Australian Open might be over after an injury-hit win on Friday as fans were kicked out ahead of a state-wide coronavirus lockdown.

In extraordinary scenes, the eight-time winner’s night match against Taylor Fritz was suspended at 11:30 pm (1230 GMT) to clear Rod Laver Arena before Victoria state’s six million residents were locked down at midnight.

The five-day lockdown, during which fans are barred and players go into a biosecure “bubble”, follows an outbreak of the highly contagious UK coronavirus strain stemming from an airport hotel.

