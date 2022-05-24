Novak Djokovic said Monday he “intends to go to Wimbledon” to defend his title despite the controversy over the tournament being stripped of ranking points.

“Yes, I intend to go to Wimbledon,” said Djokovic after overcoming Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the French Open first round.

However, he added that the initial decision of the tournament to ban Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine was a “mistake”.

The 35-year-old Djokovic stands to lose 2,000 points due to the decision by the ATP and WTA tours to remove ranking points from Wimbledon in response to the player ban.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta