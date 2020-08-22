World number one Novak Djokovic is among the ATP players critical of a decision to bar Guido Pella and Hugo Dellien from the relocated Cincinnati Masters after their fitness trainer tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported Friday.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray of Britain also spoke out, saying players hadn’t been given clear enough guidelines for such situations.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta